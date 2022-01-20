Paul Marsh: 11-year sentence 'not fair' for killing Jessica Dalgleish
A mother whose boyfriend killed her disabled daughter after she refused to eat her lunch has called for his jail term to be increased.
Paul Marsh, 27, of Folkestone, Kent, inflicted catastrophic injuries on three-year-old Jessica Dalgleish.
He was convicted of child cruelty and manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years.
However the Attorney General's Office said it would not refer the case for review, as the term was already in the "upper region of the sentencing range".
Jessica's grandmother and mother Hannah Butler have now set up a petition to get his jail term increased, attracting 2,000 signatures.
'Monster'
Ms Butler said: "You've got to be a monster to do that to a little girl, who trusts you, who can't talk for herself.
"He picked on one of the most vulnerable people, and he was a carer so that makes it even worse.
"I feel so guilty, because I didn't realise what he was doing. He hid it behind her learning disabilities.
"He said she was head-banging, and I believed him, I didn't question it, and I should have. I've got to live with that."
She said Marsh's sentence was "not fair" as he would likely serve half and be out of prison within six years.
"Jessica hasn't got justice and I won't give up until she does," she added.
Marsh threw Jessica with considerable force, the trial heard, then tried to cover up the attack, claiming she had fallen down the stairs.
In a letter to Ms Butler, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said referrals are only granted in "exceptional circumstances", such as a judge making a "gross error".
"In this case, the judge applied the relevant guidelines for manslaughter and child cruelty, and after careful consideration, I have concluded that this was done appropriately," he said.
Marsh had worked as a support assistant in a home for adults with profound learning difficulties.
Following his sentencing, a Kent County Council spokesman said the circumstances surrounding Jessica's death were the subject of a multi-disciplinary review in January 2020 by the Kent Safeguarding Children Multiagency Partnership.
He said the learning from the review had already been fed into professional training, and a further report was expected later this year.