Brexit: Port of Dover boss calls for urgent talks over new EU checks
The boss of the Port of Dover is calling for urgent talks between the UK government and EU authorities over plans for biometric checks at the port.
Doug Bannister, CEO of the Kent port, said the proposed biometric checks were "unsafe" if they forced people out of their vehicles there.
Earlier Transport Select Committee members carried out a fact-finding visit to the port.
The Home Office said it was working to ensure border arrangements worked well.
Mr Bannister said: "As currently designed, the biometric checks work well at an airport or a rail terminal, but they're not designed for a busy roll-on, roll-off ferry terminal.
"If it is forcing people to get out of their vehicles inside of a busy port, that is just unsafe. We couldn't allow that to happen. That will lead to increased queues, no doubt."
The new system, which would involve body or facial scanning similar to at airports for non-EU citizens entering the bloc, is due to be implemented in September.
It is proposed UK citizens will be checked by French police at Dover.
In November trade body Logistics UK raised concerns about tailbacks of 17 miles (27km) if drivers had to leave their vehicles for new checks.
Chairman of the Transport Select Committee Huw Merriman echoed those concerns and described potential delays as a "disaster" for Kent.
Mr Merriman, the MP for Bexhill and Battle in East Sussex, said: "That per-vehicle movement will end up causing a 17-mile delay back into Kent and that would be a disaster for the local economy and a disaster for trade as well."
In a statement, the Home Office said: "The UK is continuing to engage with our European partners at an operational level and, in particular, where we operate juxtaposed controls, to ensure our respective border arrangements work and interact as well as possible."