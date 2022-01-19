Migrant crossings: More than 150 people cross English Channel
- Published
More than 150 people were intercepted or rescued attempting to cross the English Channel on Tuesday, the Home Office said.
Six boats, carrying 168 people, were found by Border Force officials and brought to the Port of Dover.
French authorities intercepted three further crossings involving 126 people on board small boats.
An MP has said people should "seek safety in the first safe country they reach" rather than try to reach the UK.
Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration Tom Pursglove said: "People fleeing persecution should seek safety in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives paying criminal gangs to cross the Channel.
"This government is reforming our approach to illegal entry to the UK and asylum by making the tough decisions to end the overt exploitation of our laws and its impact on UK taxpayers.
"The public have rightly had enough of the blatant disregard of our immigration laws and we are bringing in necessary long-term changes."