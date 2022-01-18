Booking to remain at Kent household waste sites
A booking system for household waste and recycling centres (HWRCs) is to remain in place across Kent following a public consultation.
Kent County Council (KCC) voted on Tuesday to keep the system, introduced during the pandemic, at all 18 HWRCs.
Susan Carey, KCC cabinet member for environment, said the booking system had changed after public feedback.
On-the-day bookings are now to be brought in, after a trial at Folkestone, Maidstone and New Romney.
Ms Carey said: "The booking system was introduced as an emergency measure to keep visitors and staff safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's been changed in response to customer feedback with slots now available at half-hourly intervals and no limit to the number of bookings that can be made on one day or up to a month in advance."
She said: "As well as minimising the time spent queuing to access a site, the booking system has brought environmental, operational and communication benefits."
Bookings for visits to a Kent HWRC can be made online.