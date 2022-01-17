Migrant crossings: Almost 200 people cross English Channel in one day
- Published
Almost 200 people were intercepted or rescued attempting to cross the English Channel on Saturday, the Home Office said.
A total of 197 migrants reached the UK on seven boats, while the French authorities stopped 95 people on five vessels from making the journey.
It comes as it emerged the Royal Navy is set to take charge of operations looking to limit crossings.
More than 28,000 migrants crossed this way in 2021, compared to 8,400 in 2020.
Last Thursday 271 migrants, including several small children, arrived in 10 boats.
Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said: "The public have rightly had enough of the blatant disregard of our immigration laws.
"The Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country."
The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world.
Many migrants come from some of the poorest and most chaotic parts of the world, and many ask to claim asylum once they are picked up by the UK authorities.