Disruption to rail services after derailment in Kent
A derailed train in Kent is causing delays on local routes and high-speed services to and from London St Pancras International.
Network Rail said the "low-speed" derailment happened at the Hoo Junction depot between Gravesend and Strood in Kent in the early hours.
Southeastern said some wagons were blocking the line from London.
A replacement bus service has been put in place between Gravesend and Rochester in both directions.
High-speed services from London St Pancras International towards Strood are being diverted after Ebbsfleet International.
Southeastern said trains heading towards the capital "may be delayed or amended at short notice".
Network Rail said it will use a "rescue locomotive" to remove the wagons blocking passenger trains.
Disruption is expected to last until noon, Southeastern said.