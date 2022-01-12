Secamb paramedics stole medication from dying patients
- Published
Two paramedics have been jailed for stealing medication from terminally ill patients.
Ruth Lambert, 33, Jessica Silvester, 29, both paramedics with South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), also preyed on families of dead patients.
The pair, of Gap Road in Margate, accessed addresses of patients in East Kent through their work and posed as nurses to collect the medication.
They were each jailed for five years at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday.
Lambert and Silvester worked in tandem, one researching the addresses and sending details to the other who would visit and steal the medication, Kent Police said.
Victims were targeted in Thanet, Canterbury, Whitstable, Faversham and Herne Bay.
The pair were arrested in August at their home, where officers found medication labelled with other people's names, as well as nurses uniforms and NHS computer equipment, police said.
Evidence gathered from their mobile phones showed they had also conspired to steal from Secamb by taking medication from ambulances when on duty.
Posing as nurses
A police spokesman said: "Officers established at least 25 burglaries had been carried out by Lambert and Silvester over a period of nine months from December 2020.
"The investigation found they stole medication from three further properties by knocking on doors and convincing occupants they were collecting the medication for legitimate reasons after their loved ones had passed away."
Silvester had accessed NHS systems 1,847 times, and the pair had kept a diary, recording addresses they had visited and the medication which was available.
Many of those targeted were not aware of any wrongdoing until they were contacted by police officers, Kent Police said.
'Abuse of position'
The pair pleaded guilty to conspiring to burgle and conspiring to commit theft.
Det Sgt Jay Robinson from Kent Police said: "These offences were an astonishing abuse of position.
"Many of their victims have since passed away and will never know that justice has been done."
Dr Fionna Moore, medical director for Secamb, said: "Their behaviour was a clear and targeted abuse of their position and does not reflect the commitment and integrity of our staff.
"We are shocked and saddened at the lengths to which these former members of staff went to.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected."