Chatham man admits firing blank shots from balcony
- Published
A man who fired shots from the balcony of his home has pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing firearms with intent to cause fear of violence.
Michael Alunomoh, 35, had three blank firing imitation guns.
On 21 April 2020 he fired into the air outside Marina Point East block of flats in Dock Head Road, Chatham, Kent.
Maidstone Crown Court heard Alunomoh was responding well to treatment for bipolar disorder at a low level psychiatric unit in Kent.
Judge Recorder David Jeremy QC said it was "highly desirable if practicable that a defendant with this defendant's mental health issues be treated within a hospital environment rather than a custodial environment."
Alunomoh is due to be sentenced in February.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.