Port of Dover boss asks government for daily Covid test support
The Port of Dover's chief executive has called on the government for support in getting hold of Covid tests for its key workers.
Doug Bannister said "we still don't have full access" to daily lateral flow tests.
Last week, Boris Johnson said 100,000 key workers would receive daily tests.
The port has applied to be included in the scheme, which has been put in place to reduce the risk of disruption from absences caused by coronavirus.
Mr Bannister said: "The government has made lateral flow capacity available to some key areas. They haven't stepped as deeply into our operations as we'd like them to."
He said the port, as well as its ferry operators and cruise lines, were key workers who "maintained the operations and the critical flow of goods into the nation" during the pandemic.
"One of the things that would be really handy is for these key workers to be recognised, particularly when we start thinking about lateral flow testing and those sorts of activities," he said.
This would enable the port to "be better prepared", Mr Bannister said, and ensure it has "the right complements of the people on the ground to facilitate travel".
The Cabinet Office said the UK Health Security Agency will run the testing programme with employers and further detail would be set out in the coming days.