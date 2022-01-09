BBC News

Chatham men arrested after car driven at pedestrian

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to Wayfield Road in Chatham at 21:45 GMT on Friday and one man was taken to hospital

Police have arrested three men after a large disturbance led to a car being driven at a pedestrian.

Officers were called to Wayfield Road in Chatham, Kent, at 21:45 GMT on Friday after reports of a disturbance, Kent Police said.

Ambulance crews took the pedestrian to hospital where he remains stable.

Three local men, aged 38, 42 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released on bail.

After a search two knives and a hammer were found, police said.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who saw the incident and their investigations continue.

