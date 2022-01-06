BBC News

Folkestone murder inquiry: Two charged after man dies

Published
Image caption,
The victim, a man in his 60s, died after suffering multiple injuries in Coolinge Lane, Folkestone

Two people have been charged with murder after a man died following an assault.

Emergency services were called to a property in Coolinge Lane, Folkestone, Kent, at 20:50 GMT on Sunday.

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and died the following day, Kent Police said.

Shane Myles, 31,from Gillingham, and Kayleigh Halliday, 36, from Sittingbourne, are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court later.

