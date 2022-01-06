Paramedic killed in Tonbridge ambulance and lorry crash
- Published
A paramedic has been killed and three people injured in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement lorry.
The female paramedic died in the crash on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.
A male paramedic was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London with serious injuries.
The ambulance was on its way to an incident at the time of the crash. No patients were in the vehicle, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
A spokesman from Secamb also said a student paramedic travelling in the back of the ambulance was taken to hospital with a head injury.
The lorry driver suffered minor injuries, the spokesman added.
Secamb executive director of operations Emma Williams said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and our heart-felt sympathies go to her family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.
"Our thoughts are also with the other injured staff members as well as all of those who responded to the incident."
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said four engines were sent to the scene. Fire crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the casualties.
The road, which links London, Tunbridge Wells in Kent and Hastings in East Sussex, reopened after being closed overnight.
Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.