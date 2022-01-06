Four injured in ambulance and lorry crash near Tonbridge
Four people have been injured, two seriously, after a crash between an ambulance and a cement lorry, Kent Police have said.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A21 near Tonbridge at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The road which links London, Tunbridge Wells in Kent and Hastings in East Sussex reopened after being closed overnight.
Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
