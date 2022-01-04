BBC News

Folkestone murder inquiry: Police arrest two people after man dies

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The victim, a man in his 60s, died after suffering multiple injuries in Coolinge Lane, Folkestone

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault.

Emergency services were called to a property in Coolinge Lane, Folkestone, Kent, at 20:50 GMT on 2 January.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and died the following day.

A 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both known to the victim, remain in custody after being held on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.