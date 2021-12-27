BBC News

Surrey PC 'honestly shocked' to see crash car driven on M25

Image source, Surrey Police
Image caption,
Police found the car being driven in this condition after a crash

A police officer said he was "honestly shocked" to see a badly-damaged car being driven along the M25 from Kent to Surrey after a crash.

Surrey PC Serge Hadfield stopped the car near Cobham on Sunday after a call reporting it to police.

PC Hadfield found the bumper "literally bouncing out of the boot" and could not believe there had only been one call about the car.

The force tweeted that the driver "thought it would be OK" to continue.

The driver, aged late 50s to early 60s, was pulled over at Cobham Services in Surrey after being picked up at junction nine.

He gave a positive breath test but was under the legal drink-drive limit, Surrey Police said.

The car has been banned from being used on the road and the driver reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

