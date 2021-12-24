BBC News

Covid: The Kings Ferry Kent to London commuter coaches axed

The Kings Ferry coaches have been carrying commuters between Kent and London for nearly 40 years

A commuter coach service which has carried workers from Kent into London for nearly 40 years is being axed due to the pandemic.

The Kings Ferry is running its last service on Christmas Eve, with bosses blaming falling passenger numbers.

It serves London's business district, Westminster, and Kent and Medway.

National Express managing director for the South East, Ian Fraser, said: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision and not taken lightly.

"The ongoing challenges created by Covid-19 have reduced demand to such an extent that means our services are not commercially viable and unlikely to become so in the near future."

Mr Fraser said commuter services could be restored but only "if the situation changes in the future".

Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch tweeted she was "desperately sad" at the news.

She said the company had offered free transport for young people on work experience in her London office.

National Express is offering refunds to passengers who have bought season tickets or other advance tickets.

The company also said The Kings Ferry will continue to provide private hire, corporate and contract services.

