Tunbridge Wells murder inquiry: Three more men charged
- Published
Three more people have been charged by police investigating the fatal stabbing of a man.
Xhovan Pepa, 25, was discovered on Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, at 03:15 GMT on Saturday, 4 December.
Kent Police have made eleven arrests since the death. Ciaran Stewart, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder on 7 December.
On Monday, Kent Police charged three men with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Zach Cutting, 23, of Roundhills, Waltham Abbey; Ray Renda, 21, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, and Nathan Rainforth, 20, of Gloucester Road, Pilgrims Hatch, will appear before Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch, and the 17-year-old boy, from Ilford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder and conspiring to commit robbery on 7 December.
They will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 6 January 2022.
Meanwhile, Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery on 9 December.
Mr Turner was also charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply. These three will also appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 6 January.
Three other people remain on police bail.