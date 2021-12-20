Dartford: David Hucker jailed for life for shooting Robert Williamson
- Published
A man who shot dead another man as he called 999 for help has been jailed for life.
David Hucker, 69, was convicted of murdering 43-year-old Robert Williamson at a property in Dartford, Kent, on 11 May.
Maidstone Crown Court was told an emergency call handler heard two shots fired as Mr Williamson called for help.
Hucker denied murder but was convicted of the charge on Monday and was sentenced to at least 26 years in jail.
The two men had been heard arguing in Hucker's garden at about 09:00 BST on the day of the shooting.
As Mr Williamson drove away, Hucker was heard threatening to shoot him.
Three hours later, Mr Williamson returned intending to apologise but another argument broke out and he called 999.
After the call handler heard two loud bangs, Hucker picked up the phone and said: "You'd better send a policeman and an ambulance, but I don't think you're going to need an ambulance."
He then said he had shot Mr Williamson and he was dead. Police who arrived at the scene found he had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.
'Senseless violence'
Following sentencing, Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber, of Kent Police, said: "Mr Williamson was needlessly robbed of his life in an act of extreme, pre-meditated and senseless violence.
"I would also like to commend the actions of the call handler, who was presented with an exceptionally distressing call. Despite the challenges they had to contend with, they completed their duties with exceptional professionalism."
Police said Hucker, of Dartford Road, Dartford, had legally possessed firearms for much of his adult life and had always abided by the requirements.