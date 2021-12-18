Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Cliffe
A man has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run, Kent Police said.
The 27-year-old man was found injured near Station Road in Cliffe at about 02:25 GMT and died at the scene. No vehicle had stopped at the scene.
Two men aged 28 and 32 from Cliffe were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and a vehicle was also recovered, police said.
The force asked anyone who saw a grey Volkswagen Scirocco van in the area to contact them.
They also asked for any witnesses who may have seen the man walking along the B2000 before the collision.
Anyone with mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.
