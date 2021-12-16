Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly finalist praised by former school
Staff and pupils at the former school of Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis say she is an "inspiration", ahead of the final.
The 27-year-old, the first deaf contestant in the show's history, attended John Wallis Church of England Academy in Ashford, Kent.
Its vice principal Katie Walton said the nation had "fallen in love" with the EastEnders actress.
It comes as Ayling-Ellis is credited for a surge in sign language lessons.
She has made headlines throughout this year's Strictly contest for bringing attitudes towards disability into the spotlight and was praised for a deaf tribute dance earlier in the competition.
Ms Walton said: "[The children] have just been really inspired by the fact that she has come here.
"They can then do something and they can be just as great as her and head off into the world and achieve their dreams and really fight to be something really amazing and special."
She described Ayling-Ellis as "a genuinely warm person", adding: "I think she's wonderful."
Ms Walton said: "What you get is what we always had, which was this genuinely lovely, inspiring, kind, and thoughtful young person and that's what the nation has fallen in love with."
Students at the school said Ayling-Ellis was "inspirational because she shows what it's like [to live] with hidden disabilities".
The final is broadcast on BBC One on Saturday at 19:00 GMT.