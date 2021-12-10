HGV driver Roman Gzibovskis jailed for smuggling 16kg of cocaine
A lorry driver who tried to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £650,000 into the UK has been jailed.
Romans Gzibovskis, aged 38, from Kastire, Latvia, was stopped at Dover's Eastern Docks on 24 August.
Border Force officials found 16kg of the Class A drug hidden in a battery compartment within Gzibovskis' HGV.
He pleaded guilty to being involved in the importation of a controlled drug at Canterbury Crown Court in September and was jailed for seven years on Thursday.
Gzibovskis, who had been carrying a cargo of plastic pallets, had removed the large battery in his lorry and replaced it with smaller car batteries wired together.
He then concealed the drugs in the leftover space.
Mark Howes, branch commander at the National Crime Agency (NCA), said: "Gzibovskis clearly thought this concealment method would leave his lethal cargo undetected.
"Thankfully it didn't. Not only has it deprived organised criminals of their profits but prevented class A drugs from reaching our streets, where they fuel violence and exploitation of vulnerable people."