Tunbridge Wells murder inquiry: Three more people charged
Three more people have been charged by police investigating a murder.
Xhovan Pepa, 25, was found with stab wounds on Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, at 03:15 GMT on Saturday.
Ciaran Stewart, 18, from Hornchurch, and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder and conspiring to commit robbery on Tuesday.
Kent Police said three other men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery on Wednesday.
Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford, Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford, and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood, were remanded to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier.
Officers said Mr Pepa "sustained multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds". His next of kin have been informed.
Two other suspects arrested in connection with the investigation, a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, have been bailed, pending further enquiries.