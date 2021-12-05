Chatham crash: Woman dies after car collides with ambulance
A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was travelling in was in a crash with an ambulance in Kent.
She had been taken to hospital after the crash in Chatham on 23 November but died later from her injuries.
Kent Police said the collision happened in The Brook, at the exit road from The Brook multi-storey car park.
South East Coast Ambulance Service could not confirm if the ambulance had been on an emergency call and said that would be part of the investigation.
A spokeswoman for the trust said: "We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of the patient at this difficult time."
She said the trust was fully cooperating with the police.
The woman, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Kings College Hospital, London, and a man, in a less serious condition, was taken to Medway Maritime Hospital.
The trust said a staff member had minor injuries.
Kent Police said the circumstances were being investigated by its serious collision investigation department, which has yet to speak with an officer.
The force has appealed for any CCTV or dashcam footage.