Tunbridge Wells murder probe: Five held after injured man dies
Detectives investigating a man's death in a Kent town have arrested five people - four on suspicion of murder.
The five, all from Essex, were taken into custody after a man was fatally injured in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, in the early hours of Saturday.
The man who died has not yet been named by police.
Officers said three men and a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers have appealed for information and are keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident at about 03:15 GMT.
