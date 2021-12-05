Tunbridge Wells murder probe begins after injured man dies
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a man died in a Kent town.
Police said the man was fatally injured in Caley Road, Tunbridge Wells, in the early hours of Saturday.
The man who died has not yet been named and no other details about him have been released.
Officers have appealed for information and are keen to see any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may have been captured around the time of the incident at about 03:15 GMT.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.