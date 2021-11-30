Alexandra Morgan: Trial date set for man charged with murder
A date has been set for the trial of a man charged with murdering a missing mother-of-two.
Alexandra Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 07:20 GMT on Sunday 14 November.
Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close in St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, did not enter a plea at Lewes Crown Court earlier.
A provisional trial date was set for 9 May.
Mr Brown was remanded in custody following the hearing and is expected to appear in court again in February.
Kent Police said inquiries to locate Ms Morgan's body were continuing, with searches in several locations.
A 53-year-old man from Hastings arrested on Friday was released without charge.
