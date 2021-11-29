Sammy Alban-Stanley: Council 'failed' boy who died after harbour fall
- Published
Failures by Kent County Council and mental health teams contributed to the death of a child, a coroner has ruled.
Sammy Alban-Stanley, 13, died four days after falling from a harbour wall in Ramsgate, Kent, on 22 April 2020.
During an inquest coroner Catherine Wood recorded a narrative verdict that Sammy died following "inadequate support from the local authority and mental health services".
Kent County Council (KCC) said it accepted the coroner's findings.
Sammy's often high risk behaviour was related to his Prader-Willi syndrome.
As a result of the rare genetic condition, as well as his autism, Sammy made multiple attempts to take his own life, the inquest heard.
In one case he tried to jump out of the family car on the A3.
His mother Patricia Alban said she spent years "clamouring for help".
"I wrote letters, I campaigned relentlessly, I moved heaven and earth to try to explain that this was life threatening."
She said she was "just passed between" social services, KCC and the child and adolescent mental health service, with nobody willing to take responsibility for Sammy.
She said "multiple social workers cared" but when trying to report the situation up the ladder, "were met with a brick wall, as I was".
Ms Wood agreed there were "clear failures" by KCC to support Sammy and his family.
She criticised the lack of communication between health care providers and social work teams and their "failure to recognise the increased risk to Sammy" from shielding due to Covid-19.
KCC delays in finding him a specialised school place also meant he had spent a year with no education.
Ms Wood added: "I am satisfied on the evidence it is at least possible if not probable the failure to provide extra support to Sammy and his family contributed to his death."
'Broken'
Mrs Alban said Sammy would sometimes "lose complete control". He tried to jump out of windows, attempt to drown himself, and swallowed needles.
But when in calm state he did not engage in suicidal behaviour.
"I believe this was preventable," Mrs Alban said, adding: "we're just broken... devastated".
Matt Dunkley, KCC's head of children, young people and education, said: "The death of any young person is an unthinkable tragedy, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this time for their heart-breaking loss.
"We wholly accept the coroner's findings in this case and we are grateful for her acknowledgment of our reflective analysis outlining the valuable lessons learned and subsequent interventions and improvements put in place within our children's services."