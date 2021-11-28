Medway man dies after being hit by a van in Chatham
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Chatham, police have said.
The man, in his 40s from Medway, was struck by a Ford Transit van in Luton Road, near to the Short Street junction, at 00:42 GMT on Saturday.
Kent Police said a number of people in the van fled the scene, however, a 45-year-old man from Spalding, in Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Two other men, 25 and 35, from Chatham, were arrested later on the same charge.
All three men remain in custody.
The force has appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.