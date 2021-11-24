Brexit: Warning Dover could see 17-mile tailbacks due to new EU checks
New identity checks to travel in the EU could lead to 17-mile tailbacks at Dover, MPs have been told.
Elizabeth de Jong, director of policy at trade body Logistics UK, told the Transport Select Committee it would be "bad news" if drivers had to leave their vehicles for biometric checks.
The new system for non-EU citizens entering the bloc is due to be implemented in April 2022.
It is proposed UK citizens will be checked by French police at Dover.
Forcing drivers to leave their vehicles "takes up a lot of time and also leads to security issues for the loads and for migrants", she said.
Ms Jong told the committee: "An increase in two minutes processing for each lorry would lead to a 17-mile delay at the Dover border.
"If it is going to be implemented, then we will be needing to have the same amount of contingencies as we were having for our worst-case planning scenarios for Brexit and the Operation Stack.
"It is very bad news indeed."
Operation Stack involves freight traffic travelling to the Continent being held on parts of the M20 in an attempt to prevent gridlock on Kent's road network during disruption at Dover.
Ms Jong said she hoped there would be "pragmatic negotiations," which would allow drivers to stay in their cabs while checks were made.