Aylesford paedophile Darren Elphick jailed for repeatedly abusing child
A sex offender has been jailed for six years for repeatedly abusing a child more than 10 years ago.
Darren Elphick, 50, of Aylesford, Kent, abused his victim between 2007 and 2009, and told them to keep it secret.
He pleaded guilty to multiple offences at Maidstone Crown Court, including sexual activity with a child, and was sentenced on Tuesday.
Kent Police said Elphick "gained the trust of a child and exploited this trust in the worst possible way".
Allegations of abuse were first reported to the force in November 2018 and officers later found evidence Elphick had "groomed and systematically abused his victim".
When he was arrested a month later, images of abuse and incriminating texts were found on his laptop and mobile phone.
Elphick pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child and admitted further counts of taking and owning indecent photographs of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.
Det Con Hannah Crittenden, of Kent Police's Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: "The victim was warned to keep the abuse secret and not to tell anyone, but thankfully in recent years has found the courage to come forward."
Elphick was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.