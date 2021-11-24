Alexandra Morgan: Police concerned for missing mother
- Published
Police say they're "increasingly concerned" about a mother of two young children, who has not been seen since 14 November.
Alexandra Morgan, 34, was last seen at a Shell petrol station in Cranbrook, Kent.
Officers are trying to trace her distinctive Mini Cooper.
Ch Insp Lizzie Jones of Kent Police said: "As each hour passes we become increasingly concerned.
"It's completely out of character that she shouldn't make contact with her children."
Her disappearance is now being investigated by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.
Ms Morgan, from Sissinghurst, Kent, put petrol in her car, which is white with a black roof, at 07:20 GMT on 14 November.
Petrol station manager Rose McAuley said she was dressed smartly and talked about making a drive to Yorkshire, even though her car was not driving properly.
"It was a bit funny that she was driving all the way to Yorkshire when your car breaks down after three revs.
"It had £10 worth of fuel in, so when you put two and two together, it doesn't match up now."
Police said they have been able to establish Ms Morgan's car journeys between her home and the Hastings area on 14 and 15 November.