Sheerness road rage: Axe seized following reported threats
- Published
Police have made an arrest after a motorist was reported to have been threatened with an axe.
An axe and a baseball bat have been seized by Kent Police following the reported road rage incident in Sheerness.
The motorist claimed he was threatened by the driver of another car on Halfway Road shortly before 05:30 GMT.
The victim claimed the car had been travelling closely behind him, before overtaking his vehicle and stopping.
The driver of the vehicle is then reported to have got out of his car before threatening the motorist while wielding an axe.
The suspect allegedly began to follow the victim again afterwards.
The caller was told by a 999 operator to drive to a nearby police station, and patrols were despatched to search for the vehicle.
Officers driving an unmarked police car located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle, which they stopped.
An axe and baseball bat were located following a search.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and a public order offence.
He remains in custody.