Channel Tunnel: Cocaine haul found in shipment of onion rings
- Published
Cocaine with a street value of £33m has been discovered in a lorry load of frozen onion rings bound for the UK.
Border Force officials found the 418kg haul at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone in Coquelles, France, on Thursday evening.
Lorry driver Piotr Perzenowski, 30, from Mazowieckie in Poland, has been charged with smuggling Class A drugs.
He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Saturday, and was remanded in custody until 13 December.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.