Migrant crossings: More than 500 people cross the Channel
- Published
More than 500 people crossed from France to the UK in 16 small boats on Tuesday, the Home Office has confirmed.
French authorities also prevented 307 people in eight boats from making the crossing.
So far this year 21,649 migrants have crossed the English Channel, compared to 8,404 people in the whole of 2020.
Last week a migrant died while attempting the journey, after being pulled unconscious from the water.
Small children were among the 504 people who reached UK shores on Tuesday.
Footage obtained by the BBC shows migrants landing on the beach at Dungeness in Kent.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "These journeys are dangerous and facilitated by violent criminal gangs profiting from misery.
"We are working with the French to stop boats leaving their beaches and crack down on the criminals driving these crossings."