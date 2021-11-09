Dartford woman told insurer she was dying to get £130K payout
- Published
A woman who claimed to have terminal cancer to try to defraud an insurance firm of £130,000 has been spared jail.
Gemma Goodwin, from Brent Way in Dartford, Kent, had claimed she had up to two years to live.
She forged documents saying she had breast, lung and cervical cancer, but the insurer checked with the NHS.
On Tuesday at Woolwich Crown Court, Goodwin, 38, got a two-year suspended jail sentence and a six-month electronically-tagged curfew.
Investigators said Goodwin used nearly £2,000 raised via an online funding page set up by a friend to take her children on holiday.
Detective Constable Kim Negus, from City of London Police, said: "Goodwin is a deceitful and shameless individual. She clearly has no remorse when it comes to her fraudulent activity."
Police said Goodwin took out a life insurance policy, which included a terminal illness benefit clause, in 2015.
She contacted the company three years later, saying she had been diagnosed with cancer, and asking how she could make a claim to support her children and pay funeral costs.
Two months later she nominated a colleague as a beneficiary to manage the claim on her death.
Goodwin submitted forms including a hospital letter, saying she had stage two breast cancer, stage two cervical cancer and stage four lung cancer, with a life expectancy of one to two years.
The insurer contacted the hospital, to be told she had never been a patient there.
She withdrew her claim but contacted the insurance company again in January 2019, claiming she only had three months to live.
At the end of 2019 the insurer told her it was cancelling the policy because it believed the claim was fraudulent.
Enjoyed attention
When police interviewed the friend nominated as beneficiary, she told them Goodwin had repeatedly lied about having lupus and several forms of cancer.
Goodwin later admitted to detectives she had typed the hospital letters herself, and had enjoyed the attention of being "ill".
Goodwin admitted two counts of fraud by false representation, and she must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work.