A2 death: Pedestrian dies on carriageway near Dartford
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died on the A2 on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the coastbound carriageway, near the junction with the A2018 Old Bexley Lane, at 12:25 GMT.
A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, her next of kin have been informed.
Kent Police has urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
