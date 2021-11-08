BBC News

A2 death: Pedestrian dies on carriageway near Dartford

Police want to see dashcam footage from the area to establish the circumstances of the woman's death

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died on the A2 on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the coastbound carriageway, near the junction with the A2018 Old Bexley Lane, at 12:25 GMT.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, her next of kin have been informed.

Kent Police has urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

