Chatham stabbing: Man seriously injured after group attack
A man is in hospital in a serious condition after being attacked twice by the same group.
A group of six or seven people kicked and punched the 19-year-old and stole items from him outside a shop in Chatham, Kent, on Saturday, police said,
Shortly after, the man encountered the group again and was stabbed in the stomach.
A relative of the man was also hurt in the second attack.
He suffered facial injuries and has been discharged from hospital.
Kent Police are looking for a male in his late teens, described as having short afro hair and being about 5ft 6in (1.68m), in connection with the attack.
