David Fuller: Man admits 1987 murders and abusing corpses
A hospital worker has admitted murdering two women in 1987, and sexually abusing at least 99 female corpses, including children.
David Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, attacked Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells.
On the fourth day of his murder trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Fuller changed his plea to guilty.
He previously admitted sexually abusing bodies in two Kent hospital morgues over 12 years.
Fuller had earlier admitted to killing the women subject to "diminished responsibility", but denied murder.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb directed the jury to find him guilty on both counts of murder, after he was rearraigned.
Warning: this article contains information some people may find distressing.
The charges in relation to the mortuary offences included counts of sexual penetration of a corpse, sexual abuse in relation to corpses, indecent images of children, extreme pornography, and voyeurism.
Investigators said the case came together following recent advances in DNA testing - and a huge police operation costing £2.5m - which linked Fuller to the double killings, dubbed the "the Bedsit Murders".
His saliva and other DNA was found on Ms Knell's bedding, towel and intimate samples.
His semen was also found on Ms Pierce's tights, the only item of clothing she was wearing when her body was found in a water-filled dyke three weeks after her abduction.
Following his arrest for the murders, a search of Fuller's home revealed he had hoarded millions of indecent images and videos of children and extreme pornography on hard drives, floppy discs, DVDs and memory cards in his loft and spare room.
Two of the drives were hidden in a box, which was screwed to the back of a chest of draws and placed inside a wardrobe. On these drives officers found footage Fuller had recorded of himself abusing corpses in the morgues.
Folders, some labelled with the names of the victims, contained images and videos of him molesting female bodies, including three children, between 2008 and November 2020.
Police have been unable to identify 20 of the victims, and Det Ch Supt Paul Fotheringham said it "may never be possible to identify these women with complete certainty".
Fuller worked in electrical maintenance at hospitals since 1989 and was at the Kent and Sussex Hospital, until it closed in September 2011.
He was transferred to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury, where the offences continued until his arrest.
Investigators said Fuller would work late shifts and go into the morgue when other staff had left, often "visiting the same bodies repeatedly".
There is evidence Ms Knell too was raped during after her death, the court heard.