Migrant crossings: One dead and second missing off French coast
A migrant has died while attempting to cross the English Channel, according to the French authorities.
A second person has been reported as missing.
One migrant was pulled from the water unconscious and was later pronounced dead when rescuers returned to dock on Wednesday.
Several boats are said to have got into difficulty in the Strait of Pas-de-Calais and 400 people have been rescued by French authorities.
It comes as the latest figures show more than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, more than double the total for 2020.
The Home Office said 456 people crossed in 15 boats on Tuesday, with 343 migrants stopped on the French coast.
