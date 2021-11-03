David Fuller trial: Double murder accused 'abused and cheated on wife'
A man accused of murdering two women in 1987 abused his wife and had a series of affairs, a jury has been told.
David Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, attacked Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells.
Mr Fuller previously admitted killing them subject to "diminished responsibility", but denied murder.
Maidstone Crown Court heard Sally Fuller suffered a black eye, and bruises on her arms and legs where he had kicked her.
During the opening of his trial it emerged Mr Fuller had sexually abused both Ms Knell and Ms Pierce during or after their deaths.
He also abused a number of female corpses of varying ages at two Kent hospitals over a 12-year period, the court heard.
Mrs Fuller died in 2015, but her colleague Wendy Turland, who knew the couple in the 1980s, said Mrs Fuller talked about divorcing her husband.
Ms Turland was a housemother at Broomhill Bank residential school in Rusthall, alongside Mrs Fuller.
Mrs Fuller told Ms Turland that her husband had a "roving eye" and was always looking at other people, which she was "sick of".
On one occasion Mrs Fuller went into work with a black eye and Ms Turland helped her cover it with make-up.
"There'd obviously been a fight. I could tell from her eyes she'd been crying," she said in a statement read to the court.
Julie Staples, the older sister of Mrs Fuller, told the jury her sister was quite naïve when she met Mr Fuller.
She said he would flirt with her and he "had a way about him which I disliked".
The court heard Mr Fuller had a number of affairs, including two with nurses at the hospital where he worked, which left Mrs Fuller "deeply hurt".
One of his liaisons was with district nurse Susan Marjoram.
In a statement read out in court Ms Marjoram said their affair began in 1990, and she had wanted him to leave his wife.
She said he was a "kind, caring, gentle man" who treated her well, but after a couple of years he broke off their relationship as he started seeing another nurse.