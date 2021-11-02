E-scooters: Canterbury trial extended by Kent County Council
An electric scooter rental scheme has been extended until March 2022, following criticism of e-scooters by the local Police and Crime Commissioner.
The trial scheme in Canterbury has been run since November 2020.
Kent's PCC, Matthew Scott, wrote to the government in May, saying police were "in danger of losing control" as people flout e-scooter laws.
The local council says the scheme has a positive impact on the environment.
Kent County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport, David Brazier, said: "Electric scooters offer the potential for clean and inexpensive travel that can also help ease the burden on transport networks."
Mr Scott previously wrote to the Secretary of State for Transport, asking him to halt the trials being carried out in Canterbury and other parts of the country.
Only scooters provided by the council's partner firm Bird can be used, and only in the same road space as bicycles.
Riders, who must be over 18 and hold at least a provisional driving licence, have to register before renting a scooter.
The scooters are fitted with lights, reflectors and bells, and are limited to 15mph.
Charlotte Bailey, regional manager for Bird, said: "Our goal has always been to make cities more liveable and make people think twice about using a car."