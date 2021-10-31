Police hunt Sheerness attacker who raped woman in alleyway
A woman has been raped in an alleyway in north Kent prompting a police appeal for information.
The attacker punched the woman, aged in her 20s, before raping her between Alma Road and Berridge Road in Sheerness at about 01:00 GMT, police said.
He was described as white, of heavy build, balding and wearing a dark grey hooded top and light grey trousers.
Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber, of Kent Police, said: "Stranger incidents of this nature are rare."
A force said officers were looking at CCTV and had gathered forensic evidence but were asking people in the area in the early hours of Sunday to review their dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage.
Mr Kimber added: "We are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation whilst supporting the victim throughout the process.
"If anyone witnessed anything suspicious or has any information about the incident, please call."