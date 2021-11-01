David Fuller: Double murder accused abused corpses, court told
A man who admitted killing two women in 1987 abused female corpses in a hospital morgue, a court has been told.
David Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, attacked Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Tunbridge Wells.
Fuller previously admitted killing them subject to "diminished responsibility", but denied murder.
A jury at Maidstone Crown Court heard Mr Fuller had "depraved sexual predilections".
Warning: this article contains information some people may find distressing.
Mr Fuller worked as an electrician at the Kent and Sussex Hospital from 1989, before moving to the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in 2010.
Duncan Atkinson QC for the prosecution said he used the access his job gave him to enter both hospital mortuaries and "carry out acts of sexual penetration of female corpses".
His "clear sexual interest in such bizarre and grossly repellent activity provides a unique and terrible link between him" and the deaths of the two women, Mr Atkinson said.
Both Ms Knell and Ms Pierce were sexually abused at the time of, or after their deaths, the jury heard.