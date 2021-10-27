Dover crash: Tributes paid to schoolgirl, 13, killed on A256
- Published
The family of a girl killed after being hit by a car while crossing a road have praised their "bright daughter".
Mya Lawrence, 13, died at the scene of the crash on the A256 at Whitfield Hill, in Dover, Kent, on 15 October.
Her family described her as a "caring and compassionate girl who would stand up for and try to help others".
Kent Police is continuing to investigate the crash and has asked anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement, Mya's family said: "Mya was our bright, beautiful daughter, blessed with a sassy sense of humour and a strong will to challenge the boundaries of what was acceptable for a young girl to do.
"Mya remains loved and in our hearts forever."
Her family thanked Mya's school, friends and their local community for their "love and support".