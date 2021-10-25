Carl Davies murder: Mother offers £10k reward 10 years on
The mother of a former Royal Marine killed on an island in the Indian Ocean is offering £10,000 for information leading to the arrest of his murderer.
Carl Davies, 33, was stabbed and beaten on French-governed Reunion in 2011, but the man convicted of his murder was subsequently cleared at a retrial.
His mother, Maria, said: "I'm hoping 10 years on - loyalties change, people change - it will flush something out."
Mr Davies, from Sittingbourne, Kent, was found at the bottom of a ravine.
In January, a coroner ruled the former teacher's death was unlawful, which gave the family renewed hope, but she said since then everything has "gone cold".
She said: "There is nothing we can do now, we just have to see if there's any new evidence or if anybody comes forward.
"We'll never stop fighting.
"It just haunts you that you've never got justice."
The trial of Vincent Madoure on the island in 2017 heard that Mr Davies' death, just two days after he arrived on the island, had initially been treated as an accident until a post-mortem examination revealed he had been beaten and suffered a number of stab wounds.
Four men were initially charged with his murder, but cases against three of them were later dropped before Mr Madoure, then 30, was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
However, he was acquitted in a retrial.
Mrs Davies said: "It was harrowing. You just sit there in stunning silence thinking 'what's happened?'.
"There's been so much wrong with the way this was handled. The island is ruled by gangs, and fear.
"Nobody deserves to be killed like that. I wake up every morning and the first person on my mind is Carl.
"It makes you feel broken. It's a total emptiness.
"When Carl died, a part of me died."