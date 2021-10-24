Eurotunnel: Power cable fault led to six-hour delay and queues on M20
An investigation has begun after power cables inside the Channel Tunnel were damaged, causing delays of more than six hours.
Traffic backed up along the M20 near Folkestone, Kent, on Saturday as emergency repairs took place.
The under-sea rail line ran at reduced capacity during the works, which caused delays until 11:00 BST on Sunday.
Eurotunnel said it was "conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident".
The damage was not the result of a malicious act, the company added.
One customer commenting on Twitter complained of a "welfare nightmare" on Saturday, and said people were waiting for up to 11 hours in "awful sanitary conditions" with no food or water.
