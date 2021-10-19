'World War One trench' recreated in Kent woodland
A replica World War One trench has been built in Kent woodland to help educate people about the conflict.
The trench, which includes sleeping quarters, a command centre and toilet, has been set up near Maidstone.
It has been designed by military historian Andy Robertshaw who worked with Steven Spielberg on War Horse and Sam Mendes on 1917.
It is being used to teach children and serving soldiers what life was like for troops who fought in the conflict.
Mr Robertshaw said: "We're doing this to give people an idea of the experience of living in a trench. We're talking here about eating, sleeping, drinking and going to the toilet."
Mr Robertshaw, whose grandfather was an army private between 1916 and 1919, has previously built four other trenches, including one in his back garden.
The trench is over 100m (328ft) long and 2m (6.5ft) deep, and is manned by re-enactors wearing authentic uniforms and equipment.
One of the re-enactors, Barry Jones, said: "It's just cold and terrifying straight away. The food wasn't great - there'd be rats, you'd have friends dying, the weather would just be horrendous."
A group of 11-year-old boys have been using the trench to rehearse a school play.
One said: "It shows how gruesome and dirty it was for them, and how strong they must have been to carry on.
"It's been really helpful to feel what the soldiers felt, because we've got the exact conditions, and it'll really help to feel the emotions they're going through and the pressure they've been under."