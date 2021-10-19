Dungeness B: Safety reassessed at nuclear power station
- Published
A nuclear power station operator has been served with enforcement action to reassess safety arrangements following an incident in May.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) investigated Dungeness B Power Station in Kent, following damage to boiler tubes during testing in a reactor.
An ONR spokesman said it posed "no nuclear safety risk to workers or the public" but improvements were needed.
EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Ltd must have a plan in place by 1 December.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.