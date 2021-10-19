BBC News

Dungeness B: Safety reassessed at nuclear power station

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The incident posted 'no nuclear risk', the ONR said

A nuclear power station operator has been served with enforcement action to reassess safety arrangements following an incident in May.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) investigated Dungeness B Power Station in Kent, following damage to boiler tubes during testing in a reactor.

An ONR spokesman said it posed "no nuclear safety risk to workers or the public" but improvements were needed.

EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Ltd must have a plan in place by 1 December.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.