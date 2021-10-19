Migrant crossings: More than 800 migrants cross Channel in three days
- Published
More than 800 people have crossed the English Channel to Kent over three days, the Home Office has said.
On Saturday 410 people were intercepted in 11 boats, followed by 102 migrants in three boats on Sunday and another 294 in 10 boats on Monday.
French authorities also stopped 17 vessels, preventing 482 further migrants from making the crossing over the same three days.
The government said it was using "every tool" to prevent crossings.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "The government is determined to tackle the unacceptable rise in dangerous Channel crossings using every tool at our disposal, at every stage in the journey.
"The government's New Plan for Immigration provides a long term solution to fix the broken system and deliver the change required to tackle criminal gangs and prevent further loss of life."
More than 19,400 people have made the crossing from France to England in small boats so far this year, compared to just over 8,460 in 2020, according to Home Office figures.
Some 3,879 migrants made the crossing in September.
In July, the UK promised France £54m to boost police patrols at its beaches.