Sir David Amess: Tribute to be added to Dame Vera Lynn memorial
The daughter of Dame Vera Lynn has said she will include a tribute to MP Sir David Amess in a memorial to her.
Virginia Lewis-Jones said the Southend West MP was "the driving force" in the campaign to have a statue erected in honour of the forces' sweetheart.
Ms Lewis-Jones was a friend of Sir David, who was killed in a suspected terror attack in Leigh-on-Sea.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: "David should also be remembered... it's half his memorial."
Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, died at the age of 103 in June 2020.
Her family, friends and supporters would like to see a permanent memorial placed on the White Cliffs of Dover, which were immortalised in one of her most famous songs.
'Our leading light'
Sir David launched the memorial appeal in Dover in June and was in regular contact with Ms Lewis-Jones about the fundraising.
Ms Lewis-Jones said he "was really the instigator of the whole thing, he was the driving force, our leading light."
Ms Lewis-Jones said: "We just can't take it in, the shock was unbelievable.... he was just such a kind, wonderful man."
She added: "I think in some way, David should also be remembered in the memorial for what he has done to this point and hopefully in spirit will continue to do.
"We've got to continue, not only for my mother but also for David for what he began and for what we will continue to do because it's half his memorial as well."
The statue, which will be designed and created by sculptor Paul Day, is expected to cost around £1.5m.
The appeal has raised just under £49,000 but more donations have flooded in since the death of Sir David on Friday, with one person writing "In memory of Sir David RIP" alongside their donation.